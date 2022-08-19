How This 20 Year Old Kid Just Made $110 Million In BBBY (Jake Freeman With Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Trade) – Mike Swanson

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have soared this month as a meme stock play. It turns out that a 20 year old college student named Jake Freeman just made $110 million on the stock. He actually accumulated over 6% of the outstanding shares around $5.50 a share three weeks before he sold. Turns out he runs a hedge fund/LLC that also has bought up a big position in MindMed stock. These meme stocks plays are on fire this month in the stock market.

