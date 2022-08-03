Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Greensboro, NC (Built By Burlington Industries Founder Spencer Love) – Mike Swanson

Here is the most expensive home currently listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was built in 1937 by Spencer Love, the founder of Burlington Industries, which at its peak was one of the biggest employers of the city and the region as a giant in the textile industry. This home underwent extensive renovations in the 1990’s and is now on the market. Go on a photo tour of the home with me in this video.

Every single day I send out a free email digest with the top regional headlines of the day. To subscribe just click here.

-Mike