Does The Recent Crash In BBBY And Other Meme Stocks Mean The End Of The Stock Market Rally? (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson

Does The Recent Crash In BBBY And Other Meme Stocks Mean The...

In this stock market update I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits to get his take on the recent stock market action. We have seen a huge rally in the markets in the past few weeks led by a buying fury in meme stocks such as BBBY. But last week BBBY crashed 40% on Friday’s open after a huge drop the day before. Other meme stocks got hit hard too. Do these big drops in meme stocks mean that this stock market rally is now over?

Every single morning I send out a free stock market update via email.

To get these free alerts go here.

-Mike