Daniel Davis on the Myth that Victory in Afghanistan Was Possible – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton talks with Daniel Davis about David Petraeus’s latest attempt to rewrite the history of the war in Afghanistan. Davis knows first hand how the war actually played out back when Petraeus was in charge because his job required him to travel all over the country. The mismatch between what he witnessed and how it was all being presented to the American people convinced him to break rank and go public. In this interview, he debunks the claim that the war in Afghanistan could have been won, and he rips the media for continuing to listen to men like Petraeus, whose history of lying about the war is not even controversial.