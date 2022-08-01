Cathie Wood ARKK ETF Fund Still Doing Bad Despite Stock Market Rally (Lesson To Learn) – Mike Swanson

Despite her huge popularity, the Cathie Wood ARKK ETF is still not really benefiting as much as one would think from this stock market rally that has taken place over the past 30-days. Some of the positions in the fund, such as ROKU, have taken a bad hit as a stock pick, but it is an overall pattern that has been going on for well more than a year that is a big concern from an investing standpoint. There is a lesson to take from all of this on what stocks and funds one should buy at times and what to trim at other times.

-Mike