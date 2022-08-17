ABT – Options Trader Tip Of The Week – Technical Traders

In the trader tip video below, Brian is having a look at ABT (Abbott Laboratories) charts. ABT has been going through a period of consolidation since about the end of June. More recently, in the last several days, ABT has been looking a little more bullish, turning to the upside.

One thing we could do here is to buy shares of the stock if you want to leverage a position. We can also buy an end-the-money call and give a few weeks to let these positions work. The last alternative would be doing a bullish put vertical credit spread.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ABT trade setup – WATCH THE VIDEO

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.