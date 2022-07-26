Youtuber Explores Epic Motor on Dominion Hydraulic Elevator in Martinsville, Virginia

Andrew Reams is the biggest elevator enthusiast in the region as a pioneer of elevator photography and founder of the YouTube elevator community. His Youtube channel is DieselDucy. Last week he posted a new Youtube video of a trip he did in Martinsville that already has over 3,700 views. The elevator he checked out is in a lawyers office in Martinsville. The COP is WAY high up! The 2 button is over 5 feet off the ground! It has an epic motor and looks like it was installed yesterday! Watch the video and see for yourself.