Wednesday Night Three Shot, With One Dead, In Eden NC (Police Investigating In Rockingham County, North Carolina)

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 9:11pm the Eden Police Department was dispatched to the area of 435 Morgan Road, Eden, in reference to a disturbance. The shift Lieutenant was the first to arrive on scene and turned North onto Flynn Street to access the driveway to the residence of 435 Morgan Road. Lieutenant Jason Mayes parked his vehicle at the driveway of 435 Flynn Street and the entrance of the driveway. Lieutenant Mayes exited his vehicle and began to walk up the driveway toward the residence and sound of a disturbance and arguing.

At this time Lieutenant Mayes began hearing multiple gunshots coming from the residence and area of 435 Morgan Road. Lieutenant Mayes took cover and via radio communications notified Rockingham County 911 communications. This prompted immediate emergency response by all Eden officers, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Reidsville Police Department as Lieutenant Mayes was calling for assistance as shots were being fired. During this time, multiple people were running from the area of the gunshots and assisted by officers to get them to a safe area. All of subjects were subsequently detained as part of the investigation.

Law enforcement personnel on scene found three individuals who had been shot. Rockingham County EMS transported two individuals to a local hospital and one person was found deceased in the yard of the residence.

The Eden Police Department is currently working a large crime scene as a result of this incident. Morgan Road between Lee Street and Flynn Street is closed indefinitely while detectives and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene agents work the crime scene to search, locate, document and gather evidence. Detectives are currently interviewing a large number of individuals present the scene at the time of the shooting.

At this time the Eden Police Department will not be releasing any information as to the identity of the decedent or two injured parties as we continue to diligently investigate the incident and work the crime scene.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyson Scales or Lieutenant Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755 (24hr), 336-623-9240 8am-4pm. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683

