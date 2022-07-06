UUP Trade Setup Of The Week – Trader Tip Video – Chris Vermeulen

In the trader tip video, Brian talks about the US Dollar UUP trade setup of the week. Unlike so many other stock charts that still have a lot of risk to the downside, the ETF UUP trade setup looks strong. UUP is an ETF on which you can trade options. This provides the opportunity to trade with leverage at a reasonable price.

As the US Fed continues its quantitative tightening program that reduces the supply of money, the US Dollar will likely continue to strengthen.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.