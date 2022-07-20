UUP ETF – Trade Setup Of The Week Video – Chris Vermeulen

In the trader tip video, Chris talks about the US Dollar Index ETF UUP. We have been talking about the UUP for the past couple of months which has been one of the strongest currencies. UUP has also been trending higher while the rest of the stock and bond market has been falling.

We also talked about the BIL last week which is the one to three-year T – Note. It is pretty much a cash position. You can earn a little bit of interest while sitting in cash. Overall, those really have been the two major plays. We’ve been in these plays, watching the cash and the dollar market really since February.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.