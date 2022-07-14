Update On New County Administrator Search For Pittsylvania County Given

The Board of Supervisors held a productive meeting with representatives from the Berkley Group on Wednesday night to discuss the Board’s priorities and expectations for the next Pittsylvania County Administrator. Over the next several weeks the Berkley Group will be developing a comprehensive position profile.

The Berkley Group expects to post that position in the first week of August. A formal review of applications to select candidates for initial interviews will begin the second week of September. We anticipate that the Board will have the opportunity to interview finalists in late October/early November. A selection and offer could be made as early as November.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed during its June meeting to hire the Berkley Group, a local government consulting firm, to conduct a national search for the next Pittsylvania County Administrator. The Board decided during its May meeting to conduct a national search and to include some candidates from a previous statewide search.

The Danville Regional Foundation has tentatively agreed to pay up to $25,000 of the search costs.

Based in Staunton, Virginia, the Berkley Group provides a variety of services to local governments, including administration, executive recruitment, project management, and more. The Board contracted with the Berkley Group through cooperative procurement language.

As determined by the Board of Supervisors, some of the candidates from a previous statewide search, which was conducted earlier in 2022, will be included in the national search.

Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday continues to serve in that capacity during the search process.

SOURCE