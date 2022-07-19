The Rise of Female MMA & Invicta FC 48 w/ Shannon Knapp, Invicta FC CEO/President – Source – Parallax Views

On this short but sweet edition of Parallax Views, we delve into the world of female MMA. Thanks to fighters like Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg the female side of mixed martial arts has gained greater traction amongst combat sports fans and the general public in recent years. One need look no farther than the fact that Hollywood produced a major motion picture with Halle Berry, Bruised, based on subject to see how female MMA has become part of popular culture.

Heading the charge for women’s MMA is the promotion Invicta FC. For over 10 years now Invicta FC has provided a platform for top female athletes to compete in combat sports. Joining us ahead of Invicta FC 48, which will be available on AXS TV as well as the Invicta FC Youtube and Facebook pages, is Invicta FC’s CEO/President Shannon Knapp.

Among the topics discussed:

– The birth of Invicta FC and the obstacles and hurdles it faced as an all-women’s MMA promotion

– Invicta FC’s card including the Bantamweight championship bout between Taneisha Tennant (c) vs. Olga Rubin and pro boxer Melissa Odessa Parker vs. GLORY kickboxer Isis Verbeek

– Invicta FC’s adoption of the open scoring system for fights

– Shannon as an advocate for female athletes in the combat sports world and why she calls them athletes rather than fighters

– Thoughts on the old criticism that MMA is “human cockfighting”

– The challenge of finding female athletes in an often male-dominated sport

– Leveling the playing field for female MMA athletes and the importance of Invicta FC to the broader world of combat sports

– Shannon Knapp’s thoughts on the success of Ronda Rousey and what it has meant for female MMA

– And much, much more!