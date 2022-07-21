Tax Administrator Mark McClintock Retires after 25 Years with the County Government In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Mark C. McClintock retires from Rockingham County after beginning his career in 1997.

Wentworth, NC ( July 21, 2022) – Rockingham County is honoring Mark McClintock for his 25 years of service to the community through his work in the Tax Department. McClintock retired as the County Tax Administrator on June 30, 2022.



Mark C. McClintock began his career with Rockingham County in March of 1997. He worked in different areas within the Tax Department including Land Records, Personal Property and Tax Appraisal before being named Tax Appraiser Supervisor in 2013. Throughout his time, McClintock earned certifications and awards including North Carolina Association of Assessing Officers’ Appraiser of the Year in 2011. The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners appointed McClintock as the County Tax Administrator in 2015, just one day shy of his 18th anniversary with the County.



“Mark has served as a great example of what a leader should be,” County Manager Lance Metzler said, “His work ethic and can-do attitude served us well. We will miss him tremendously.”



In addition to his professional work, Mark McClintock has served his community as a public servant. For the last 10 years, McClintock volunteered countless hours supporting Hospice of Rockingham County.



The Board of Commissioners alongside County Administration honored Mark McClintock with a Resolution at the July 18, 2022 regular meeting. The County and its Tax Department is lucky to have had the leadership of Mark and wish him well in this new chapter of life.

