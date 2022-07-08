Shares of Cruzani Inc. (OTCMKTS: CZNI) Soaring This Week Over 133% Following Reverse Merger News With bowmo – Tim Bellamy

Shares of Cruzani Inc. are up 33% today in the early afternoon on heavy trading volume and are up over 133% for the week to make it one of the top gaining stocks on the US OTC. This pink current listing trades under the symbol CZNI on the US OTC market. Here is a chart of the stock so you can see what it has done.

According to OTCMarkets the stock has a market cap of around $4 million and on June 9, 2022 it issued a press release that revealed it entered a reverse merger transaction. That press release stated that “a New York City–based HR-Tech company (“bowmo™,” “the Company”), is pleased to announce the execution of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Agreement”) with Cruzani, Inc. (CZNI), an OTC fully reporting company. Based on bowmo™’s operating history and financial results, the Company’s Board of Directors chose the merger as the most secure way to fund bowmo™’s growth by getting access to public equity markets.”

The news created interest and excitement in the stock this week, that provided a share rally in the past two trading sessions as almost all of this week’s gains have occurred in the final two trading days of this week. Many on Twitter are excited about the stock action.

$CZNI … Trips 4’s being eaten up fast… Trips 5’s coming up… 😀 — Sidharth Sahay (@micks_sahay) July 8, 2022

$CZNI

Unbelievable, it's so good for the #OTC market to see it run 0.0004 🤯🤯🤯 — Elchanan OTC (@elchanan_otc) July 8, 2022

$CZNI let’s build an ARMY. This is NOT a pump and dump. Look at the team. Look at what they’re building. This is headed to penny land. DO NOT SELL and SLAP that ask. At these prices it’s a steal. pic.twitter.com/MqSM9HKEoT — Splash Triplets (@SplashTriplets) July 8, 2022

$CZNI will definitely go higher. $HCMC hit $0.0065 with 339B OS while $CZNI only 15.6B OS. It’s getting the volume it needs 😘 Penny is imminent 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/hOgCKFPT2x — 🔫 Retro1UP 🥜⚔️ (@Retro1upArmy) July 8, 2022

I do not own this stock and and am only watching it. I really do not have enough details about the bowmo company to have a solid opinion on what the stock market do from here. If you want to know about what we are doing and watching get on our free stock trading list, which will also give us our morning news digest, by clicking here.

-Tim Bellamy