Patrick MacFarlane on Adrian Zenz and the ‘Xinjian Police Files’ – Source – Scott Horton Show

This week on Antiwar Radio, Scott Horton was joined by Patrick MacFarlane to discuss the narrative that China is conducting a genocide against the Uyghurs of Xinjiang, its westernmost region. The narrative has become prominent over the past few years, especially with anti-China hawks. But MacFarlane shows that most of the “evidence” of genocide can be traced back to a German anthropologist named Adrian Zenz. Scott and MacFarlane dig into some of the obvious problems with Zenz’s work and put the U.S. Government’s connection to the Uyghurs in context.