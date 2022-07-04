July 4 Fireworks in Danville: The Time, The Place, and The Road Closures (Keep Dogs Indoors Tonight)

Fire works are scheduled for downtown Danville, Virginia today. Here is what you need to know:

They will begin around dusk and the fireworks will be detonated on the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. This southbound lane will be closed to traffic at 1 PM EST and the northbound lane will be closed to traffic at 8 PM EST. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will be closed to pedestrians at 9 PM EST. Portions of the Riverwalk will also be closed in order to maintain strict control of the area. Danville Parks and Recreation will begin its annual July 4 Celebration at the Pavilion with gates opening at 6:00 PM EST. Do not take dogs to this event and keep your dogs locked inside of your house or apartment as they can tend to panic over fireworks.

The fireworks are wonderful and can be viewed from many vantage points throughout the city. We recommend the Danville Mall as a nice spot if you cannot make it downtown easily.

Here is the official notice.