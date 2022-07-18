Hysteria: Crime, Media, and Politics w/ Marc Schuilenburg – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Dutch sociologist M.B. Schuilenburg joins us to discuss his books Hysteria: Crime, Media, and Politics and The Algorithmic Society: Technology, Power, and Knowledge. In this conversation we discuss the history of the idea of hysteria from it’s origins in a clinical setting used, often times, against women to its usage by philosophers like Hobbes and Foucault and the concept of mass hysteria around hot topics like immigration.

In addition to all of this we discuss the empirical research Schuilenburg did for the book, the Rotterdam race riots, anti-immigrant rhetoric and the Dutch politician Geert Wilders, the concept of security in Western society and its different connotations, Zygmunt Bauman’s idea of “Liquid Modernity”, neoliberalism and globalization, hysteria and the collective sense of a loss of control, positive security/hysteria vs. negative security/hysteria, the phenomena of moral panic, algorithms and social media as they relate to mass hysteria, big data and discrimination, and much, much more!

