How To Use The VIX To Time Stock Market Bottoms (The VIX Is Acting Odd This Year) – Mike Swanson

The VIX is the CBOE Volatility Index and is one of the most useful tools, if not the most useful one, I have used to time stock market bottoms. It measures the premium that options traders are paying for volatility on S&P 500 options and those premiums spike when there is fear and panic in the markets, which typically coincides with important stock market bottoms. Even in bull markets you’ll typically get one bout of panic during a 10% correction every year.

Understanding the VIX is crucial to successful market timing and this year, in 2022, the VIX is doing something that it has not done in at least 30 years.

For more on the VIX and how it is calculated check out this article:

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vix.asp

