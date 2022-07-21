Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Virginia – Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System — firearm background checks are often used as a proxy for gun sales.

During the period of the increase, the number of first-time gun buyers jumped. Sales also rose among women and minorities. First-time buyers have accounted for about 20% of new gun sales nationwide in 2020.

Recently, however, gun sales have collapsed, both month to month and year over year. The pace of the decline accelerated in June. June gun sales last year totaled 3,054,726 nationwide. Last month, nationwide gun sales totaled 2,570,608. Compared to the first six months of 2021, there were 6.4 million fewer background checks for the purchase of a firearm, a 28.7% drop.

In Virginia, gun sales are falling, but at a slower pace the national decline. There were a total of 278,978 FBI firearm background checks in the state in the first half of 2022 compared to 351,987 in the first six months of 2021 — a 20.7% reduction and the 23rd largest decline among states.

Reasons for the slowdown are not as clear as those that explained the surge reported last year. The New York Times reported in May 2021, “While gun sales have been climbing for decades — they often spike in election years and after high-profile crimes — Americans have been on an unusual, prolonged buying spree fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, the protests last summer and the fears they both stoked.”

Rank State Change in sales, 1st half 2021 to 1st half 2022 Background checks in 1st half of 2022 Background checks in 1st half of 2021 47 Delaware -8.4% 34,602 37,764 46 Minnesota -8.6% 458,568 501,936 45 New York -9.6% 221,579 245,023 44 California -10.1% 691,718 769,591 43 Arizona -15.2% 273,584 322,799 42 North Dakota -15.8% 35,732 42,421 41 Tennessee -16.2% 420,199 501,372 40 Montana -17.1% 70,552 85,087 39 Iowa -17.1% 127,848 154,243 38 Maine -17.4% 53,787 65,116 37 Oregon -17.7% 201,022 244,214 36 Alaska -18.0% 39,759 48,493 35 New Mexico -18.4% 86,322 105,821 34 Oklahoma -18.5% 180,342 221,221 33 Pennsylvania -18.9% 619,530 764,206 32 Idaho -19.3% 119,491 148,011 31 Texas -19.4% 855,905 1,062,416 30 Mississippi -19.6% 134,642 167,522 29 Louisiana -19.6% 170,127 211,706 28 Florida -19.8% 748,659 933,434 27 Vermont -19.8% 22,197 27,678 26 Utah -19.9% 506,367 632,562 25 Wisconsin -20.0% 316,376 395,468 24 Massachusetts -20.4% 113,472 142,631 23 Virginia -20.7% 278,978 351,987 22 South Carolina -20.9% 209,843 265,374 21 New Hampshire -21.7% 66,013 84,286 20 Kansas -21.9% 95,135 121,781 19 Colorado -21.9% 266,553 341,260 18 Wyoming -22.2% 35,169 45,201 17 West Virginia -22.6% 92,541 119,606 16 Nebraska -22.6% 38,309 49,518 15 Connecticut -22.9% 126,268 163,741 14 Nevada -23.0% 80,710 104,884 13 Missouri -24.4% 261,399 345,880 12 Maryland -24.5% 114,372 151,424 11 Michigan -26.1% 403,011 545,526 10 South Dakota -26.7% 41,772 56,973 9 Arkansas -27.1% 113,314 155,524 8 Alabama -27.4% 374,096 515,239 7 North Carolina -28.1% 316,997 440,812 6 Ohio -28.7% 336,981 472,354 5 Rhode Island -33.7% 15,157 22,853 4 Georgia -34.6% 302,270 461,957 3 New Jersey -40.1% 81,209 135,591 2 Indiana -45.0% 625,360 1,137,707 1 Illinois -65.9% 2,064,400 6,050,704

