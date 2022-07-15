Global Supplier Celebrates Ontex Grand Opening of First US Manufacturing Facility In Rockingham County, North Carolina

– Ontex Hosts Inauguration Ceremony for its First U.S. Manufacturing Facility –

Ontex, a leading international supplier of disposable hygiene products, celebrated today the official grand opening of its Stokesdale, North Carolina facility with a small gathering and ribbon cutting. Ontex leaders, employees, and partners, as well as Rockingham County and State of North Carolina partners were in attendance.



Ontex is a Belgium born company that specializes in manufacturing retailer brands and its own brands of disposable hygiene products including adult and baby diapers and feminine hygiene products. With manufacturing facilities located in 20 other countries, the Stokesdale location serves as its first production site in the United States and is positioned to quickly and efficiently meet the global retailer’s needs.



“Rockingham County is proud to support the expansion of Ontex to our area, which not only supports the needs of individuals around the world, but creates jobs for our residents here at home,” said Kevin Berger, Chair, Rockingham County Board of Commissioner. “We look forward to supporting Ontex’s success for many years to come.”



In May of 2020, Ontex announced its plans to locate in Rockingham County’s newest industrial park, Carroll Industrial Development’s, South Rockingham Corporate Park with plans to invest and create 403 jobs in the county. Since then, the new facility has been completed allowing production at the facility to officially begin. More than 100 employees have joined the Ontex team and active recruitment is still underway for various positions and shifts as production continues to expand. Ontex was the first plant constructed in the new industrial park. Infrastructure expansion to the park, including water and sewer line extension, made possible from funding provided by North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Infrastructure Authority, and new 500,000 gallon water tank, made possible from funding provided by Golden Leaf Foundation, not only support Ontex’s operations, but pave the way for other manufacturers to follow.



“The Golden LEAF Foundation is excited to celebrate the grand opening of Ontex in Rockingham County,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer, Scott T. Hamilton. “The Foundation’s Board of Directors provided funding for Rockingham County’s new 500,000-gallon, elevated water tank that supports Ontex operations. We look forward to the hundreds of new, quality jobs for Rockingham County and its surrounding residents.”



For more information please contact Tara Martin, Economic Development Marketing Manager at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.

