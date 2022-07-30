DPD Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide In Danville, Virginia

At approximately 3:48AM, the Danville Police Department responded to an address in the 700 block of Stokes for calls of a person being shot. Officers located 19-year-old Danville native Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and transported to SOVAH Danville Emergency Room where he was later pronounced deceased.

A 24-year-old female from Danville suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was transported for medical treatment as well.

The suspects in this incident approached the victims in a vehicle and shot multiple rounds from the vehicle toward the victims as they were at the front of a residence in the 700 block of Stokes Street. This appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.

Crime scene investigators are on the scene. Members of the Danville Police Department Investigative Bureau are working the case and ask that any citizens with video surveillance cameras in the area of Stokes Street and surrounding areas to please contact the department.

Also, anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the suspects in this case are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the available platforms to include calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

Any further information will be released when available and appropriate for the ongoing investigation.

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.