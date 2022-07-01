Dave Decamp on Ukraine, NATO and Antiwar.com – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott interviews Antiwar.com News Editor Dave Decamp about the recent developments in Eastern Europe. First, they examine Lithuania closing the easement into Russia’s Kaliningrad territory. The move is a dramatic escalation that Scott and Decamp say points to the dangers of war guarantees. Next, they turn to the recent report in the New York Times about the CIA’s presence on the ground in Ukraine. Decamp echoes the Daniel McAdams argument that, by talking with the Times, CIA officials are likely attempting to pressure policymakers into changing Langley’s role in the war. They then touch on the latest developments in Finland and Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Lastly, they discuss the great work being done at Antiwar.com and how you can help support what Scott calls “the most important project on the internet”.

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.