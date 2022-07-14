BIL ETF – Trade Setup Of The Week Video – Chris Vermeulen

In the trader tip video, Chris talks about the Treasury bill ETF BIL and the importance of protecting and saving your capital. We don’t believe anyone should be holding assets that are falling in value. With that being said, the Buy & Hold strategy is just that. You’ll buy it and hold it, and you can be in a 20% to 50% or more drawdown with your capital which goes against everything we as technical traders and investors are doing.

The BIL ETF is a one to three-year Treasury bill note and is pretty much like a cash position. It pays dividends and a little bit of money but doesn’t dramatically fall with the stock market. Overall, cash is sometimes the best position to be in when we are in the market conditions we’ve seen over the last few months.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.