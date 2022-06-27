Tragic Video: Toxic Gas Leak In Jordan’s Aqaba Port Kills 10 And Injures 251.

Tragedy happened just hours ago in Jordan as a toxic gas leak killed 10 people and injured 251. There is video of the situation. A team was called into handled the leak after a tank filled with toxic gas fell during its transportation, said a spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate. According to GulfNews, “Al Khasawneh also formed an investigation team into the incident chaired by the interior minister, state TV cited the information minister as saying. Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea, next to the Israeli city of Eilat, which is just across the border. Both are popular beach and diving destinations. There were no reports of injuries or contamination in Eilat.”

Here is the video.