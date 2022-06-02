The Inslaw Affair, PROMIS, and Robert Maxwell w/ Albert Lanier – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, freelance journalist Albert Lanier makes his long-awaited return to Parallax Views to discuss a scandal known as the Inslaw Affair involving the Department of Justice, a software known as PROMIS, a conspiracy dubbed “The Octopus by the late journalist Danny Casolaro, spying and espionage, and media mogul Robert Maxwell (yes, the father of Jeffrey Epstein’s partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell). It takes us into the world of the “Catacombs”, as Lanier refers to it, where politics meets sub rosa activities.

Among the topics discussed:

– What the PROMIS software was, Bill Hamilton Vs. the Department of Justice, claims of the PROMIS software’s modification, and the potential use of the software for spycraft

– The strange, sketchy characters around the Inslaw/PROMIS scandal such as Michael Riconsciuto and alleged Israeli spy/arms dealer Ari Ben-Menashe

– “The Octopus”, the death of journalist Danny Casolaro, and the triple murders related to the Cabazon Indian Reservation

– Robert Maxwell’s alleged ties to Israeli intelligence like Mossad

– And much, much more

