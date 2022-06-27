The Difference Between Stock Market Gurus Cathie Wood & Michael Bury (One Key To Trading Success) – Michael Swanson

In this video I talk about a business book I have been reading that made me think about one huge difference between famous stock market gurus Cathie Wood and Michael Bury. One made a personal fortune in the markets, while another has lost hundreds of millions of dollars in other people’s money while being heralded as one of the leading market gurus of the day on CNBC.

What is interesting is I saw both comment on the markets this month and talk about their relationship to the markets in completely different ways. The type of thinking they displayed is key to whether one is successful or not in trading and even beating the markets in long-term investing.

You can find the Market Wizards book I mention in this video here.

-Mike