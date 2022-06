In this video I do an update of my public stock market portfolio. We have seen the stock market decline in a bear market this year with bonds falling hard in June. That is adding more pressure to stocks, however it is possible to beat the market and I show you how I am doing it so far in my public stock market portfolio I set up on Tipranks .

You can see this portfolio here:

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/investors/972810/mike’s-public-portfolio

-Mike