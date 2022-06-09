Stock Market Chaos & Big Moves Happening Just Around The Corner – Chris Vermeulen

Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders joins Elijah K Johnson from Liberty and Finance to talk about the chaos and big moves that may happen in the stock market. Looking at the daily charts of gold, silver, and miners, we can see they’ve had a recent rally and worked themselves higher and sideways.

When the stock market rallies, money is naturally going to flow out of gold and bonds. But eventually, when the stock market rolls over and starts to sell off, bonds, gold, and silver will start to come back to life. We think the economy is going into more of a recession that isn’t just going to be a quick selloff.

Overall, it is very important to know where to put your money in this super volatile time.

