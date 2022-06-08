Scorpion’s Dance: The President, the Spymaster, and Watergate w/ Jefferson Morley – Source – Parallax Views

Scorpion’s Dance: The President, the Spymaster, and Watergate w/ Jefferson Morley –...

On this edition of Parallax Views, journalist Jefferson Morley returns to the show to discuss his new book Scorpion’s Dance: The President, the Spymaster, and Watergate, which details the dual lives and “clandestine collaborative relationship” between CIA director Richard Helms and President Richard Nixon culminating in the Watergate break-in. Among the topics discussed:

– The contrasting backgrounds of Richard Nixon, a man from a humble background who hated the Eastern Establishment, and Richard Helms, an Ivy League-educated man who came to head the CIA during the Cold War

– The role of secrecy and power in the lives of Nixon and Helms

– Cuba, AMLASH, covert assassination programs, organized crime, the military dictatorship of General Fulgencio Batista y Zaldívar, Fidel Castro, the Bay of Pigs, and America’s Cold War ideology

– Examples of the Central Intelligence agency finding ways to set policy and go over the head of President John F. Kennedy and President Lyndon Baines Johnson

– The CIA and the press

– Nixon’s national security policy, the Vietnam War, the antiwar movement, and CIA spying on antiwar activists

– CIA officer and infamous Watergate burglar E. Howard Hunt, his relationship with Helms, and Hunt’s James Bond-like pulp spy fiction

– Watergate, Daniel Ellsberg, and dirty tricks like blackmail operations

– Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s All the President’s Men

– National security legislation and Presidential abuse of unchecked power

– The cultural revolution of the 60s/70s and Watergate as a crisis of the national security state

– The assassination of JFK, the CIA, pre-assassination knowledge of Lee Harvey Oswald, Richard Helms and the Warren Commission, and James Jesus Angleton

– President Harry Truman’s “abolish the CIA” op ed.