Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors Hires Berkley Group for National Administrator Search

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to hire the Berkley Group, a local government consulting firm, to conduct a national search for the next Pittsylvania County Administrator. The Board decided during its May meeting to conduct a national search and to include some candidates from a previous statewide search.

The Danville Regional Foundation has tentatively agreed to pay up to $25,000 of the search costs.

Based in Staunton, Virginia, the Berkley Group provides a variety of services to local governments, including administration, executive recruitment, project management, and more. The Board contracted with the Berkley Group through cooperative procurement language.

As determined by the Board of Supervisors, some of the candidates from a previous statewide search, which was conducted earlier in 2022, will be included in the national search.

Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday continues to serve in that capacity during the search process.

