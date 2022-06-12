One Million Dollar Homes In Starmount Forest Greensboro, North Carolina (What Do You Get?)

Yes, there are homes now selling for one million dollars in Greensboro, North Carolina. What does that much money get you? Check out this new video by Greensboro realtor Meredith Parson and you’ll see. As she writes on on the description of her video, “Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina has SO much to offer in all price ranges, but the million dollar homes are really special here in this neighborhood. You’re really close to the swans near the lake, tons of walking trails, and lots of homes border the golf course. If you’re a golfer, this is a perfect choice for you! You’re also extremely close to everything in Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina. Whether you need to get to Friendly Center or one of the major streets in Greensboro North Carolina you’ll have no trouble getting there from Starmount Forest!”

