Free Car Seat Safety Inspection Event in High Point on Friday, June 3, 10 AM – 1 PM – Guilford County, NC

The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) Family Connects program in partnership with the Safe Kids Guilford County program, will host a free car seat safety inspection event:

On Friday, June 3, 2022

10 AM – 1 PM

Health Department Parking Lot, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260

No pre-registration is required.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be at this event to inspect car seats and booster seats for any community member who would like to take advantage of this free event. Parents should bring their children and their car seats or bases to be inspected by a safety expert.

Low-cost car seats will also be available for purchase for eligible families. These low-cost car seats are provided courtesy of Volvo Group and are available first come, first served.

About Safe Kids Guilford County

Safe Kids Guilford County is led by Cone Health, which provides dedicated and caring staff, operation support and other resources to assist in achieving our common goal: keeping your kids safe. Based on the needs of the community, this coalition implements evidence-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, bike rodeos, and safety workshops and sports clinics, that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.

SOURCE