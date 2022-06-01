Aerial Spraying For Moths Happening This Week In Mount Hermon Area Of Pittsylvania County, Outside Of Danville City Limits

Be on the alert this week for low flying aircraft in the Mount Hermon Area of Pittsylvania County, just a few miles outside the city limits of Danville. A Facebook post by the county government media folks explained, “The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in cooperation with the US Forest Service, is planning aerial applications of organic, biodegradable pheromones to control the population of the spongy moth in the Mount Hermon area. These pheromones, which are natural compounds that confuse the insects so that they can’t mate, will be applied aerially from a low-flying aircraft. The aircraft will be flying approximately 100-200 feet above the ground. The product is not an insecticide, it is a pheromone disruptor and is labeled as organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

You can see the Facebook post with an attached map here: