400,000 Solar Panel Umbrellas Recalled From Costco Due To Dangerous Fire And Burn Hazards

The Consumer Protection and Safety Commission has reported the recall of 400,000 umbrellas sold by Costo. The umbrellas were made in China and produced by the Sunvilla Corporation. The problem, according to the CPSC, is that “the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.” They received “six reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating. This includes three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury.”

The recall involves all 10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold in a variety of colors. The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top of the umbrella. The solar puck has a black cover marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1.”

The CPSC reports that “consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material, and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter. Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund. Consumers unable to return the product to Costco can contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a refund. SunVilla and Costco are contacting all known purchasers.”

This is a serious situation and consumers should heed the advice of the CPSC.