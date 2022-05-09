Woke Capitalism: How Corporate Morality is Sabotaging Democracy w/ Carl Rhodes/The Podcaster’s Dilemma: Decolonizing Podcasters in the Era of Surveillance Capitalism w/ Nolan Higdon – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Carl Rhodes, Dean of UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney, joins us to discuss his new book Woke Capitalism: How Corporate Morality is Sabotaging Democracy. Unlike most criticisms of “woke capitalism” emanating from the right-wing and “post-left”, Rhodes criticisms of “woke capitalism”, for lack of a better term, come firmly from a progressive, even left-wing perspective. In this conversation we’ll discuss what Rhodes sees as the limits of “woke capitalism” in combating inequity. We discuss a number of issues in relation to this as well as talking about stakeholder capitalism, the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab, getting woke to woke capitalism, the origins of the term woke, and much, much more.

In the second segment of the show, friend of the show Nolan Higdon joins us to discuss his new book, co-authored with Nicholas L. Baham III, The Podcasters’ Dilemma: Decolonizing Podcasters in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism. Full disclosure: Parallax Views is discussed in this new academic book! We discuss a number of topics in this conversation including the explosion of independent podcasting, niche podcasting dealing with issues like the relationship between food and imperialism, and much, much more!