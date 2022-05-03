Story Of Teresa Lewis Murder Plot In Danville, Virginia Retold By “Scary Mysteries” – Mike Swanson

The Youtube channel Scary Mysteries has produced a video recounting the 2002 murder plot of Teresa Lewis of Danville, Virginia. Although her horrible crimes are not a mystery, they now make a story for the true crime genre twenty years later. She wanted insurance money at all costs, using her sexual prowess and committing adultery in a twisted plot to kill her husband and stepson in 2002 and the case ended up in the Pittsylvania County courthouse. The case became a worldwide sensation because she was sentenced to death in 2010, becoming the first female inmate to die by lethal injection in the state of Virginia since Virginia Christian’s death by electric chair in 1912.

