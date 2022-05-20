QTR #286 – Phil Bak (solving the problem of liquidity in the ETF market) – QTR Podcast

Phil is the foundr/CEO of atnav, a startup solving the problem of liquidity in the ETF market. Phil has previously been the Founder/CEO of Exponential ETFs, an ETF issuer and sub-advisor (acquired by Toroso Asset Management), Managing Director at New York Stock Exchange, and Chief Investment Officer at Signal Advisors. Phil is an active voice advocating on behalf of entrepreneurs and innovators in the media and on his Substack: https://philbak.substack.com/ – he is @philbak1 on Twitter.