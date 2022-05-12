Price Projection Targets For An End To This Stock Market Decline (Plus Public Portfolio Update) – Mike Swanson

The CPI numbers were bad again, even though many predicted that they would be good. Stock market predictions are useless, what is important is to recognize the trend and go with it until it comes to an end. In this video I talk about what I’m watching to signal a real end to this decline and give an update on my public portfolio. I also look at possible price targets, based on retracement levels, for where this stock market decline may actually end.

Here is a link to my public portfolio:

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/investors/972810/mike’s-public-portfolio

If you are new to trading in the past two years you probably got in over your head and are losing money. I think a good goal now is to simply beat the performance of the market and become a winner. That is how professional money managers and traders think. A book I’d suggest you read is Stan Weinstein’s Secrets to Profiting in Bull and Bear Markets.

