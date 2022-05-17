Ochelli Effect: False Paradigms Markets JFK Assassination – Mike Swanson

Last week I was live in the first hour of The Ochelli Effect. Larry Hancok was on in the second hour.

From the show notes:

“Mike and Chuck discuss boondoggles in the Military-Industrial Complex and the inflation that is deflating us all.”

2nd hour: “Larry talked with Chuck about How Not To Assemble a JFK Assassination Theory. There are some terrible presenters out there who think surfing the internet for a few years qualifies them to solve the Kennedy Assassination.”

