Mike Swanson on Inflation and Economic Bubbles – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton interviewed Mike Swanson about our current economic situation. From the show notes:

“Swanson starts by pointing out the historic nature of the economy in the middle of 2020 when interest rates and commodity prices were extremely low. Swanson explains how the inflation and volatility we are seeing today are the direct effects of early pandemic policies, not quick market reactions to the war in Eastern Europe as the Biden Administration wants us to believe. Swanson then focuses on the different sectors within the economy and gives his outlook on how they will act differently going forward. Scott and Swanson also discuss the political forces that are boxing politicians in while leaving everyday Americans confused and worried. “