Martinsville’s Hometown Hustle Coming To Danville, Virginia and Greater Southside – Mike Swanson

Season One of Hometown Hustle, produced by Ruby’s Girl Media, launched last year to put the spotlight on businesses in Martinsville and Henry Country, Virginia. “Communities with strong histories rooted in agriculture and manufacturing also have incredible entrepreneurs and we can’t wait to showcase them in this light-hearted and inspiring show,” wrote the show host Natalie K. Hodge, who brings her authentic brand of humor to the must watch series.

A trailer for Season 2 was just put up on Youtube and it announced that the show is going to come to Danville, Virginia and to other smaller towns and counties in the greater Southside, Virginia area. For more information go to www.hometownhustle.tv. Here is the trailer.

