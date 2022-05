In this video update I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net to see how he is navigating this year’s bear market in the US stock market. Today SNAP fell over 40% and last week TGT fell over 20% in a day. Bear attacks are becoming brutal, so how do you not just deal with the market situation, but make money from it? Dave talks about that and the eventual opportunity there will be to be a buyer stock investor when the bear carnage does come to an end for real.

-Mike