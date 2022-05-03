Bill Fleckenstein: Bond Vigilantes Are Starting To Revolt Against The Fed – Source – Wealthion

Well bonds have certainly started seeing wild action recently: – The 10 year US Treasury note yielded 1.29% last August. It now yields 2.9% – 30 year fixed mortgage rates in the US average 2.77% last August. They’re now over 5% – Many yield curves inverted last month. That’s one of the most dependable predictors we have of coming recession. In fact, the Wall Stret Journal reports that the quarter that just ended was the worst quarter for bonds in more than 40 years. So, what is this “trouble in the bond market” telling us? To find out, Wealthion heard directly from Bill Fleckenstein himself in this video.