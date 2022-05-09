9% Rally In SVXY Over Next 3-9 Days – Trader Tip Video – Chris Vermeulen

In today’s trader tip video, Chris talks about the 9% rally in SVXY over the next 3-9 days. The stock market has been falling for quite some time, and the S&P 500 is down about 16% on the year. The VIX has been spiking and rallying up which means there’s a lot of fear in the markets. When the stock market continues to dive and if the VIX does go any higher, that’s a sign we are getting close to a short-term bottom in this market.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SVXY RALLY – WATCH THE VIDEO

Subscribers: Please let us know what you would like to learn and we will add it to the roster of our weekly Technical Trader Tips!

Non-subscribers: Please enjoy these micro-lessons as a way to further your education and understanding of how a technical trader…well…trades!

TO EXPLORE THE Total ETF Portfolio, PLEASE VISIT US AT The technical traders. You’vE GOT MORE TO GAIN THAN TO LOSE WHEN SEEKING INFORMATION!

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.