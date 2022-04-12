Youtuber Watches Trains In Greensboro, North Carolina

The Youtube channel jordiebwatchingtrains went to Greensboro North Carolina just to watch trains. They were at Control Point Elm in downtown Greensboro and at the Norfolk Southern Danville district. The Piedmont or Piedmont Service is a regional passenger train operated by Amtrak and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), running six times a day between Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a sister train to the Carolinian, which runs from Charlotte to New York City. The Piedmont route is coextensive with the far southern leg of the Carolinian, largely paralleling Interstate 85. Operations began in May 1995. NCDOT owns the rolling stock used on the Piedmont, unlike the Carolinian, which uses Amtrak rolling stock. Both trains are marketed by NCDOT under the NC By Train brand. Norfolk Southern’s Danville District (Lynchburg, VA – Linwood, NC) is an interesting stretch of railroad connecting the mountains of Southern Virginia with the Piedmont of North Carolina. Check out the video.