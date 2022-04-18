The Fed Wanted Inflation, Now They Have No Idea What to Do – Ryan McMaken & Tho Bishop

The Fed Wanted Inflation, Now They Have No Idea What to Do...

In this episode of Radio Rothbard, Ryan McMaken and Tho Bishop take a look back at previous statements by current members of the Fed. For years, the Fed said the biggest problem was a lack of inflation. Now, with inflation at historic heights, is there any reason to believe the Federal Reserve is prepared for what to do next?

