The Colonel and I: My Life with Gaddafi w/ Daad Sharab – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Daad Sharab joins me to discuss her role as a trusted troubleshooter and confidante to Libyan leader Col. Muammar Gaddafi through half of his 42-year reign. In her book The Colonel and I: My Life with Gaddafi, Sharab tells the inside story of her involvement with Gaddafi’s government and the leader’s spectacular fall. Daad Sharab talks about the various “missions” she went on for Gaddafi and experiences with Col. Gaddafi as well as other topics including the Lockerbie Bombing and whether Gaddafi was responsible, conflicts between her and the Libyan intelligence offices (whom she believed did a lot of things behind Gaddafi’s back and without his approval), her first encounter with Gaddafi, Gaddafi’s charisma, the NATO bombing of Libya, acting as an intermediary between Gaddafi’s Libya and George H.W. Bush’s administration in the U.S., the different sides of Gaddafi and his personality including his emotional side, helping get Libyan men who thought Libya had betrayed them released from British prison, meeting Hillary Clinton’s, Gaddafi’s death and Hillary Clinton’s comments “We came, we saw, he died”, U.S. foreign policy and the Middle East, Western double standards, Saddam Hussein, and the three leaders she liked to work with today and why (this last one gets a bit controversial).