Stock Market Technicals Nearing ‘Peak, Maximum Financial Risk’ – Chris Vermeulen

At minute 08:55, Chris Vermeulen of TheTechnicalTraders.com joins Chuck Jaffe from Money Life to talk about the technicals of the stock market.

There is a lot going on beyond the technicals in the markets right now and many of these factors indicate that we are in the late stages of the stock market cycle. Momentum to the upside is slowing down and even as growth stocks are coming to life there is less supporting the overall markets.

In 2020 everyone piled into the market causing a massive euphoric phase. Now we’ve corrected and lost momentum thereby entering into the complacency phase. Typically the next comes a bear market and though we are not there yet if no stimulus arrives to change the current course, this phase is likely where we are heading next.

So, as technical traders, how do we benefit from falling stock prices?

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.