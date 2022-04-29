Santa Claus is Running for Congress w/ Santa Claus – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Santa Claus is running for Congress! Hailing from North Pole, Alaska, where he’s served as the President of the Chamber of Commerce and two terms in the City Council, the ordained monk who legally changed his name to Santa Claus and became a local legend for his work helping children in need is throwing himself into a carnival-esque Congressional race in Alaska that includes over 40 candidates including Sarah Palin. This real-life St. Nicholas isn’t some joke candidate either. He’s gone viral and is gaining grassroots support. Moreover he’s a Santa Claus of the people who describes himself as a Democratic Socialist, supporter of Bernie Sanders, and proponent of Medicare4All. In a past life he was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and did work on counter-terrorism. Through his life he’s come to see what he calls the love vs. fear dynamic that holds us apart. With his run for congress he wants to inspire children across the world much like he did visiting them in orphanages, making videos for them during the COVID crisis, and more. In this conversation you’ll learn the funny story about how President Obama got him to run for taxes as well as his stances on human rights, housing, medical marijuana, indigenous peoples, the wealth tax, and much, much more as well as the importance of making a difference to children in these polarizing times. It’s a heartwarming, thoughtful episode of Parallax Views that you won’t want to miss!