Norseman Silver (OTCBB: NOCSF) Reports Bonanza Copper Grading over 9% Cu, Significant Silver On Taquetren Project, Argentina – Mike Swanson

Norseman Silver, which trades as NOCSF on the US OTC and NOC on the TSXV issued a press release update on the exploration and drilling activities on the Taquetren Project in Argentina. The stock is in a good buy position with support at 18 cents right after the metals market has corrected off of its recent highs.

Bonanza Copper Grading over 9% Cu, Significant Silver On Taquetren Project, Argentina

Vancouver, British Columbia April 22, 2022 – Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (Q:NOCSF) (“Norseman” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce check assays on the Taquetren Silver-Gold Project in Southern Argentina. Re-assays from earlier sampling that were above detection limit (see news release dated March 8, 2022) were resubmitted and have confirmed significant silver and bonanza grade copper. Norseman has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Taquetren Silver Project (the “Project”), which is located in the Rio Negro province of Southern Argentina.

Seven (7) rock chip samples from the 10-20 cm-wide calcite-quartz-sulfide vein (Veta Juan) which were collected along a strike length of about 300 meters were re-assayed. The re-analysis showed an average of 7.73% Cu (2.46% to 9.63%) for the 7 samples. The same set of samples were re-analyzed for silver. Two (2) samples picked up an average of 205 ppm Ag (202 and 207 ppm Ag), and another 2 samples contained >120 ppm Ag. The re-analysis has confirmed the very encouraging vein mineralization potential along this zone of the Taquetren claims.

Reconnaissance-scale sediments and rock sampling activities have continued. Preliminary assay results of the samples confirm the anomalous multi-element concentrations along the NW-SE Veta Juan to Veta Nueva zone. Veta Nueva lies close to the Area Marta, a zone which was mapped out with distinct features of low-sulfidation epithermal style rock textures and alteration. Along Area Marta, several outcrops and rock float fields of variably silicified volcanic rocks and calcites with bladed textures were encountered. Based on the completed sampling program thus far, this NW-SE zone extends for a strike length of approximately 5 km, and lies along the rim of a perceived caldera ring structure is defined by strong positive anomalies for Cu, Au, Pb, Zn, As and Mn in the sediment as well as in the rock samples.

Disclosure: Because Norseman Silver is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million USD Mike Swanson has put himself in a trading blackout on Norseman Silver and will not buy or sell a share of its stock for at least 30-days from the date of this post (04/26/2022). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which was compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Norseman Silver. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $16,000 USD to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of 3/01/2022. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.